Bolivia Reaches New Record of Daily Coronavirus Cases (Over 1,000) as Crisis Worsens in South America

The coronavirus crisis in South America is reaching unparalleled levels and Bolivia has reached a new record in terms of daily coronavirus cases as the pandemic worsens.

The Ministry of Health in Bolivia has informed that in the last 24 hours there have been a total of 1,105 new cases of the coronavirus.

This new number of cases brings the total to 25,493 positive cases, whilst there are 47 new deaths in the country bringing the total number of fatalities to 820.

-- Advertisement --



Santa Cruz is the region which has been most affected by the pandemic as the region accounts for 15,067 cases after 568 new ones were registered this Monday.

The next region to suffer from the coronavirus is Beni which has 3,679 new cases, 66 of them have been in the last 24 hours. Following Beni is Cochabamba which has 2,612 cases, 61 of them are new.

The Minister of Health, Eidy Roca, estimates that the peak of the coronavirus crisis in Bolivia can reach 130,000 cases and is expected to flourish in the first week of September.