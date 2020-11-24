Tea for Two Over Scottish Council Border for Old Friends

TEA for two over the Scottish Council border has been the recent theme to beat the COVID-19 isolation blues for two old friends.

The two old friends have created their own “friendship Bubble” to enable them to meet whilst not breaking any of the COVID-19 restrictions put in place by the Scottish Government. Sheila McWhirter, 57, and Tim Porteus, 58, have been friends since the eighties but due to the ban on movement between areas of high risk in Scotland, they were unable to meet.

Shelia lives in Edinburgh and Tim in East Lothian. The plan was a simple one and has gained a lot of attention from passers by. The pair sat on either side of the boundary signs, to show clearly that they were not breaking any of the Tier 3 rules.

Tim even brought chairs along so they could comfortably share a cup of tea together. Tim said, “It was cold but we had the tea. People were honking their horns and waving. It was really good fun, it seemed a bit of a mental thing to do.”

“Because we set it up on the border, we knew we weren’t breaking any rules. It was like we were in our own bubble, a friendship bubble.”

