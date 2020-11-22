Nicola Sturgeon Complains Less than 40% of Scots Use Covid Tracing App

Nicola Sturgeon Complains That Less than 40% of Scots Have Downloaded and Used The Covid Tracing App.

Nicola Sturgeon has complained that less than 40% of Scottish people have downloaded the Covid tracing App. Scotlands First Minister has regularly encouraged the public to download the program in a bid to help battle the ongoing Covid pandemic in the country.

It is understood that only 1.6 million out of more than four million people have downloaded Scotland’s version of the app. Experts claimed in April that 56% of the general population, or 80% of current smartphone owners, needed to use contact tracing apps for it to be effective. As reported on earlier this month, Ms Sturgeon’s Test and Protect system is performing up to five times worse than previously claimed.

North East Labour MSP Lewis Macdonald chairs Holyrood’s health committee. He said that, while the app was strongly promoted earlier this year, it is little mentioned now by ministers. “The app should allow more than just a text message. Close contacts of people with Covid-19 need to be spoken to, they need to be offered an explanation and support in self-isolating, not just told by text what to do,” he said.

Staff at the virus defence scheme failed to contact around half of the recent positive cases within 24 hours of being told of their swab results, revised official stats reveal.

