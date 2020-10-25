Scotlands First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has issued a hopeful rallying cry as she suggested the country could be over the worst of the pandemic within a ‘few months’.

The First Minister also urged Scots to follow the rules and stick together in the bid to subdue the coronavirus threat. While reminding the country that the clocks go back in the early hours of Sunday morning she admitted she wished she could skip ahead ‘a few months and be out of the Covid pandemic ‘.

Nicola Sturgeon also urged people to think carefully about how often they need to go to a pub or restaurant. During a Scottish government coronavirus briefing, she said images on social media of large gatherings with no physical distancing made her “want to cry”. Ms Sturgeon added that it was largely younger people who had been gathering with little or no distancing in place.

Scotlands Coronavirus Figures

A total of 11 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours as Scotland sees a rise of 1,433 new cases of coronavirus since yesterday. Of the new cases, 524 were confirmed in Greater Glasgow and Clyde, 321 in Lanarkshire, 174 in Ayrshire and Arran and 166 in the Lothians. The remaining were reported from the nine other health boards across the country.

