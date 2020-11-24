ROLLING STONED IN MALAGA

Social media networks and the videos posted on them have identified an illegal driver in Malaga.

Malaga police have obtained video from social media sites which have identified a driver rolling a ‘joint’ in a car whilst steering with his knees, and also the video reveals he was not wearing a seatbelt.

Police identified the 23-year-old driver and a passenger of the same age from a special unit tracking thieves who were regularly appearing on social media unaware that that police had access to such audiovisual material enabling them to apprehend the driver.

The video footage revealed that for a kilometre close to the centre of Malaga and at km 244 on the A 7 motorway at Limonar the driver was not in proper control of the vehicle, a VW golf due to concentrating on the making of a cigarette containing hashish.

The fine for which is 1000 euros and 6 points deducted from the driving licence the suspect was arrested and charged at his home.

The videos were uploaded to an Instagram account on October 10 this year, and the driver was arrested on November 10 this year.

Driving with no seatbelt carries a 3 point deduction and a 200 euros fine.

