Police Break Up Malaga and Estepona Massive Parties

THE Police broke up Malaga and Estepona parties with nearly 300 partygoers over the weekend.

The Malaga party saw the most infringements of the law and COVID-19 restrictions, including a serious violation. While the Estepona private party was more of a nightclub with people being charged to attend.

The Local Police in Malaga were called to a flamenco concert in the Cruz de Humilladero area. While most of the partygoers were wearing masks, the around 150 people filled the terrace, and spilled into the local Corregidor Francisco de Molina street.

According to El Espanol a selection of the infractions included “act for non-compliance with the prevention and containment measures against covid for two minor offenses: the breach of the safety distance and the grouping of more than six people at tables ; and a very serious one: the celebration of the event producing agglomerations that prevented or hindered the adoption of preventive health measures.“

Meanwhile the Estepona Nightclub saw people breaching COVID-19 restrictions with no masks being worn and social distancing being ignored. Both the National Police and Local Police attended to break up the party.

