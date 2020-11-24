Spain to Receive 80 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses

SPAIN is set to receive 80 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, almost double the amount needed for the near 50 million Spanish population.

There are multiple viable vaccines that will be made available soon, and Spain will possibly receive a mixture of these. According to El Espanol, “Spain will receive around 10% of doses of the different Covid-19 vaccines under development that are committed in the contracts of the European Commission.”

Spain is covering all the bases and in the event that there are problems, Spain will still have more than a sufficient number of doses to immunise the entire population. Most of the forthcoming vaccines will require two injections to ensure full coverage.

