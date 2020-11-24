Lost Erasmus Students Rescued From Andalusian Mountain

Guardia Civil successfully rescued 9 Erasmus students from an Andalusian mountain last night, after the young group got lost while hiking.

Late on Monday afternoon, police were called to reports that a group of young foreign nationals had gotten lost while hiking in the Sierra de Jabalcuz mountains near Jaen in Andalusia. The rescue operation was difficult, as the Erasmus students had no reference to describe their location and as night fell visibility became poor.

In the early hours of Tuesday morning officers finally discovered the students, who had found shelter near a steep drop that they could have easily fallen off. They were treated on the scene for hyperthermia, then led back down the mountain by police. One youth was sent to the hospital with back and knee pain, though despite their states of shock all of them were deemed to be in good health considering their ordeal.

