Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford ready to start talkshow war!

THIS Morning hosts Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes are “angry” as rumours claiming they could be replaced by Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary on the ITV show have been revealed.

The TV couple, both 60, are “not afraid to start a TV war” if bosses decide to replace them with Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary.

According to an insider, Ruth and Eamonn feel “angry” that they could no longer be hosting the much-loved show on Friday’s and plan to front a rival show on a different channel if they are handed their notice.

The TV insider told Heat, “They are now planning their own TV talk show to rival This Morning, hopefully on the BBC or Channel 4. They’ve had lots of offers from TV companies who are keen to snap them up, and neither of them are afraid to start a TV war, just like Richard and Judy did when they went to Channel 4.”

In response to the claims, a This Morning spokesperson told Heat magazine, “We have a stellar presenting line-up on This Morning in Holly and Phillip and Eamonn and Ruth. Any additions to this line up will be announced in due course.

