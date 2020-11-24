Director Apologies to Actor for Unmuted Zoom Comments

BRITISH director Tristram Shapeero has apologised to Lukas Gage after a video was leaked of the filmmaker making unmuted comments on the actor’s small apartment during a Zoom audition.

Shapeero, whose credits include ‘I’m Alan Partridge’ and ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’, was doing a Zoom audition with Gage best known for his role in ‘Euphoria’. In footage from the meeting which Gage shared on Twitter, the director can be heard unwittingly making unmuted comments on the size of the actor’s home. ‘These poor people live in these tiny apartments,’ Shapeero says, ‘I’m looking at his, you know, background and he’s got his Tv…’

Gage promptly interrupts to tell the filmmaker that ‘I know it’s a s****y apartment that’s why you should give me this job so I can get a better one’. Shapeero immediately apologies, saying he’s ‘absolutely mortified’. The clip has been viewed nine million times on social media since Gage released it on Saturday.

It is unclear why the actor decided to publish the video now, as the audition occurred in August. Although he referred to the offscreen Shapeero as a ‘s**t talking director’, it was left to fans to deduce Shapeero’s identity. The filmmaker has since offered Gage ‘a sincere and unvarnished apology for my offensive words’, saying that his comments came from a ‘genuine place of appreciation’ for the conditions performers ‘endure’.

