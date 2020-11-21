JOURNALIST gatecrashes EU Defense Zoom meeting after finding a picture containing its entry code.

A Dutch journalist managed to gatecrash a confidential Zoom meeting of European defense ministers due to a simple security flaw.

Daniel Verlaan, who covers technology for RTL Nieuws, was tipped off by someone who had spotted a photograph of Dutch defense minister Ank Bijeveld attending the meeting. In the image, five of the six security digits required to enter were displayed.

Footage of the meeting shows Verlaan laughing with disbelief as he shares a Zoom screen with Europe’s top defense officials. When asked by the EU’s Josep Borrell to identify himself, he tells the bemused delegates that he is a ‘journalist from the Netherlands’. Borell instructs him to leave the ‘secret’ meeting before the police get involved, saying ‘thank you and goodbye’ as Verlaan exits the call.

A Council official said the illegal ‘intrusion’ will be reported to the authorities, while a source told Politico.eu that the breach highlighted the EU’s weak digital security in comparison to NATO. Dutch PM Mark Rutte said the incident was evidence of how careful politicians need to be while using Twitter, where the photo containing the digits is understood to have been circulated.

