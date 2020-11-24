Coronavirus Claims Twenty-one Residents at Care Home

THE Coronavirus claims Twenty-one residents in a care home in Monzon.

The death toll rose to twenty-one people, with five dying in the last week, although it is now considered that the situation is under control. The residents that died were elderly and unfortunately the Coronavirus exasperated existing health conditions. The 21 deaths come from a home with only 127 residents.

The care home had been divided into two sections to maintain safety of uninfected residents and a Military Emergency Unit helped with deep cleaning the home.

As there have been no new infections the home is getting ready to reintegrate the two sections and bring life back to normal for the residents. It is hoped that the 10 residents that are currently in Barbastro Hospital will be well enough to return home shortly.

