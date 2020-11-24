Breaking News -Family of teenager Harry Dunn lose legal challenge

FAMILY of teenager Harry Dunn lose legal challenge against the Foreign Office to return Anne Sacoolas to the UK to face charges.

Harry’s family have continued to fight to have Mrs Sacoolas brought back to the UK to face a jury but the Trump administration refused to extradite her.

Harry, 19, died when his motorbike crashed into a car driving on the wrong side of the road outside a US military base RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire in August 2019.

American Mrs Sacoolas, left the country a few weeks later after the US said she was entitled to diplomatic immunity.

Harry’s distraught parents Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn claim the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) wrongly decided Mrs Sacoolas had diplomatic immunity and unlawfully obstructed Northamptonshire Police’s investigation.

Mrs Sacoolas has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving and her lawyers say she accepts responsibility.

She is now subject to an Interpol Red Notice, which means she could be arrested if she attempts to leaves the country.

Lord Justice Flaux and Mr Justice Saini delivered their judgment remotely on Tuesday, November 24.

On the first anniversary of her son’s death, Ms Charles pleaded with Mrs Sacoolas to “do the right thing” and hand herself in.

