AFTER Harry Dunn died in a crash, Charlotte Charles held him in her arms and promised she would get justice for her “larger than life” son.

-- Advertisement --



Her son, 19-year-old Harry Dunn, died on August 27, 2019. Tragically his motorbike was hit by a car driving on the wrong side of the road outside RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire.

The suspect, US citizen Anne Sacoolas, left the UK, claiming diplomatic immunity.

In the past 12 months, the family have celebrated some success with their campaign. Mrs Sacoolas has been charged with death by dangerous driving, and the loophole allowing her to leave the country has been closed.

Mrs Sacoolas was formally charged with death by dangerous driving in December but an extradition request was rejected by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

On Tuesday, August 25, it was announced a trial held virtually was being considered by Britain’s attorney general.

Lord Chancellor Robert Buckland QC said “a trial virtually or in absentia” was among suggestions being looked at by Britain’s attorney general.

The family’s spokesman Radd Seiger said: “If the authorities decide that a British trial led by a British judge in a British court should take place with Mrs Sacoolas attending virtually, then the parents will raise no objection.”

MP Andrea Leadsom said a virtual trial would allow the US government to “avoid giving the waiver of diplomatic immunity” and should any custodial sentence be handed down it “could likewise be undertaken in the United States.”

A spokesman for the government said: “The government’s deepest sympathies remain with Harry’s family. We are doing everything we can to achieve justice and the case continues to be raised at the highest levels.”

A GoFundMe page is still running to aid the family with legal bills where donations are hugely appreciated. Donations can be made at Justice4Harry