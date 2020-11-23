Stabbing at Church in San Jose California Leaves Two Dead and Others Fighting for Life.

Police in California have reported that t wo people have died in a stabbing at a church in San Jose, with several other people “seriously wounded. “Our hearts go out to the families of the two community members who have succumbed to stabbing wounds in the attack at Grace Baptist Church downtown,” Mayor Sam Liccardo said in a tweet on the morning of November 22.

San Jose police said on Twitter that officers responded to a reported stabbing at the church. The department confirmed the deaths and said multiple people had injuries, some life-threatening and are presently receiving treatment in a local hospital. Mr Liccardo also said in his tweet that a suspect had been arrested, although police later said no arrest could be confirmed. A local TV station- KTVU-TV- reported that a 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the stabbings. Police said there were no services taking place at the time of the stabbing, but that some homeless individuals had been brought to the church to get them out of the cold.

