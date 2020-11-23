Spain’s King in 10 Days Quarantine after Contact Tests Positive for Coronavirus

The King of Spain is in 10 Days quarantine after one of his contacts tested positive for coronavirus.

King Felipe VI has started 10 days of quarantine after learning that “a person with whom he had close contact yesterday has tested positive for COVID-19.” Sources from the Palace La Zarzuela have not revealed who it is or in what context this meeting took place.

According to the Palace of La Zarzuela, the Queen, the Princess of Asturias and the Infanta Sofía will still be able to carry on with their normal duties. Both Doña Letizia and Princess Leonor had to go into quarantine previously after having maintained contact with positive cases of coronavirus.

Don Felipe had planned to travel to Seville this Wednesday to inaugurate the Tourism Innovation Summit (TIS2020), an event that Doña Letizia was going to accompany him to. This may be cancelled or Doña Letizia may attend the summit on her own- an announcement is expected soon.