Seville Police Seize 200 Kilos of Drugs

SEVILLE’S Guardia Civil have seized 200 kilos of drugs in a crackdown against a cannabis trafficking gang.

Seven people were arrested when police found 155 kilos of cannabis and another 60 kilos of hashish at a warehouse in Montequinto, a suburb of Seville 9 km south of the city. The suspects are three Italians, one Portuguese national, and three Spaniards. The drugs were concealed in pallets of vegetables bound for Rome and Bari in Italy. Police also seized several vehicles and raided a home in Palomares del Rio, a small town 15km southwest of Seville, where the Italians had been staying.

The operation against the alleged smuggling gang was launched when police noticed several foreign nationals traveling regularly between warehouses in La Algaba, in the north of Seville, and Montequinto. Despite the regular van journeys, there was no clear sign of any clear economic activity on the industrial sites.

Surveillance showed that the vans were transporting palettes of vegetables, later found to contain the 200 kilos of drugs, using fake number plates and employing lookout vehicles in an effort to avoid police. All seven suspects are currently in custody as the investigation continues.

