Ice Bucket Challenge Creator Dies Ages 37

Patrick Quinn, co-creator of the famous Ice Bucket Challenge, died today, Sunday, November 22, aged 37, after spending 7 years battling amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease, which he was first diagnosed with on March 8, 2013, a disease which Quinn made his personal quest to raise money for research into, raising more than $220 million with his fundraising efforts, with celebrities and sports stars all over the world staging charity events to help raise money.

A post on his Facebook page, “Quinn for the Win”, said, “It is with great sadness that we must share the passing of Patrick early this morning. He was a blessing to us all in so many ways. We will always remember him for his inspiration and courage in his tireless fight against ALS”.

Another touching post on the ALS Association Facebook page read, “The Ice Bucket challenge dramatically accelerated the fight against ALS, leading to new research discoveries, expansion of care for people with ALS, and greater investment by the government in ALS research”, adding, “Pat continued to raise awareness and funds for the fight against ALS and our thoughts are with the Quinn family and all of his friends and supporters”.

The Ice Bucket Challenge that Quinn helped co-create, went viral back in the Summer of 2014, with celebrities and members of the public posting photos and videos of themselves having buckets of ice-cold water tipped on their heads, whilst challenging others to do the same, and making donations to the ALS research fund.

