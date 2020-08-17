Triathlete swims for ALS

IN 2018, the triathlete Miguel Ángel Roldán Marín received news that nobody wants to hear. He was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a disease of the central nervous system that currently has no cure.

This athlete and teacher by profession then decided to tell his story and create an association ‘Saca la Lengua a la ELA’ or ´stick your tongue out to ALS´ to raise awareness of the disease and raise funds for research.

-- Advertisement --



One of the collective’s initiatives arrives this August, with a challenge that will be held on the Axarquia coast. The challenge is to swim the distance from the Balcón de Europa to the centre of Torre del Mar. It will be a 21-kilometre journey that some athletes will do entirely and others will join along the way, as there will be several points or stages in which swimmers can join.

Upon arrival in Torre del Mar, next to the statue of the Fisherman in Paseo Larios there will be two tents of the organisation to sell merchandising and raise money for the association, which will be donated to the investigation of this).

The initiative is scheduled to take place on Saturday 22, depending on weather and sea conditions. The arrival is expected between 6.30pm and 8pm.