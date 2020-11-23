Child Injured in Scooter Collision in Aguilas Treated for Injuries

A CHILD was injured after their scooter collided with a wall in Aguilas.

The child lost control whilst going down a hill on the scooter and then collided with a wall near the Aguilas Auditorium. The Murcia Region Emergency Coordination Centre received a call to 1-1-2 to report the accident and say that the child was injured.

Paramedics were first on the scene of the accident and treated the child, aged 11. A Mobile Emergency Unit was sent by the Medical Coordinator for 016, Urgency and Health Emergencies Management. The child sustained an injury to their elbow and a possible head injury and has been transferred to the Aguilas Health Centre.

