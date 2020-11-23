THE decorating mishap left Mum impaled on a eight inch metal rod after falling 5 feet from a ladder.

Mum, Sharon Stone, aged 51 from Yorkshire was left impaled on an eight inch rod after losing her balance when stripping wallpaper. Stone, fell from the ladder she was using and fell 5 feet to land face upwards, on top an old shoe rack. A rod from the shoe rack impaled her, and luckily missed her heart by centimetres.

-- Advertisement --



Stone had to bravely walk from her house while still impaled due to the layout of the tree-storey-house, as it was not possible to move her by stretcher. Stone was initially assessed at the Hull Royal Infirmary before being transferred for surgery at Castle Hill Hospital.

Stone said “I feel very lucky indeed not to have been more hurt, I could definitely have died.

“When it happened I was in a bit of shock, I knew immediately that I had been impaled but I couldn’t really believe it.

“The pain was agonising and I was just begging ‘please don’t let me die’.

Stone was out of hospital in record time with only minor injuries to show from her ordeal.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Decorating Mishap left Mum Impaled on Eight Inch Metal Rod ”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.