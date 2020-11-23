Breaking News: Gyms, salons and shops to open after England lockdown

BREAKING NEWS: Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that gyms, salons and all non-essential shops are set to open after England’s lockdown ends on December 2.
The PM announced that from December 2, tougher three-tiered regional measures will return (lasting until March) and will be reviewed every 14 days, although they will not find out which tier they are on until Thursday, November 26.
Speaking via video-link due to being in self-isolation, Mr. Johnson said that his winter plan “is designed to carry us safely to spring”, while he said the “scientific cavalry is in sight” as he praised advances in testing, treatment and vaccines.
“By the spring these advances should reduce the need for the restrictions we have endured in 2020 and make the whole concept of a Covid lockdown redundant,” Mr Johnson said.
Other announcements made by the PM were that spectators will be allowed to return to some sporting events and that weddings and collective worship will resume.
The PM also said:
- In tier one, people should continue to work from home where possible
- In tier two, only pubs serving meals can open
- In tier three, hospitality will close except for delivery and takeaway and indoor entertainment venues must also close
- Where pubs are allowed to open, last orders will now be at 10 pm, with drinkers allowed a further hour to finish their drinks
The lifting of the national lockdown from 2 December will see:
- Non-essential shops, hairdressers, gyms and leisure facilities reopen across the whole of England
- Collective worship, weddings and outdoor sports can resume, subject to social distancing, across the whole of England
- The “rule of six” will return – meaning people will no longer be limited to seeing only one other person in outdoor public – across the whole of England
- The previous 10pm curfew for pubs, bars and restaurants will be extended to 11pm, with last orders at 10pm.
Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Breaking News: Gyms, salons and shops to open after England lockdown”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.