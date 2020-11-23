Breaking News: Gyms, salons and shops to open after England lockdown

BREAKING NEWS: Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that gyms, salons and all non-essential shops are set to open after England’s lockdown ends on December 2.

The PM announced that from December 2, tougher three-tiered regional measures will return (lasting until March) and will be reviewed every 14 days, although they will not find out which tier they are on until Thursday, November 26.

Speaking via video-link due to being in self-isolation, Mr. Johnson said that his winter plan “is designed to carry us safely to spring”, while he said the “scientific cavalry is in sight” as he praised advances in testing, treatment and vaccines.

“By the spring these advances should reduce the need for the restrictions we have endured in 2020 and make the whole concept of a Covid lockdown redundant,” Mr Johnson said.

Other announcements made by the PM were that spectators will be allowed to return to some sporting events and that weddings and collective worship will resume.

The PM also said:



In tier one, people should continue to work from home where possible

In tier two, only pubs serving meals can open

In tier three, hospitality will close except for delivery and takeaway and indoor entertainment venues must also close

Where pubs are allowed to open, last orders will now be at 10 pm, with drinkers allowed a further hour to finish their drinks