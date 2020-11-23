BORIS Set To Announce Football Fans Allowed Back Into Stadiums After Dec 2 after Lockdown is Lifted.



Boris Johnson is poised to make an announcement next week, to allow football fans back into stadiums, after the current lockdown ends on December 2.

The PM will reportedly make a statement to the House Of Commons next Monday, November 30, and MP’s will vote on it later in the week.

-- Advertisement --



Nothing is confirmed yet, but it is expected that numbers allowed into the stadiums will vary according to which tier the stadium falls into, with it thought that Tier 1 area stadiums will be allowed 4000 spectators or fifty percent of the capacity of an outdoor stadium, whichever one is the lowest, and 2000 spectators or fifty percent of the capacity, allowed into interior events.

Tier 2 is thought to be 2000 people, or fifty percent of the capacity, again whichever is lowest, and 1000 people or fifty percent of the capacity in the case of an indoor venue.

Fans in Tier 3 however will still face the total ban on spectators being allowed into any sporting events in stadiums.

There is also an expectation that gyms, salons, and shops will be allowed to open when the lockdown ends.

_______________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Boris Set To Announce Football Fans Allowed Back Into Stadiums After Dec 2”.