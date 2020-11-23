Almeria Red Alert with 56 Municipalities on Highest Alert Level

ALMERIA will be in red alert and have 56 municipalities on the highest possible alert level for COVID-19 from Tuesday.

Tuesday November 24 will see the Junta de Andalucia employ alert level 4 grade 1 due to COVID-19. On Sunday the decision was made to extend the restrictions in Andalucia until December 10, with a few changes.

According La Voz de Almeria, “In the case of Almería, the 41 municipalities of the Levante-Almanzora district will pass to alert level 4“ and “15 of the Poniente district of Almería.

In the run-up to Christmas the restrictions have been altered to allow more freedom for toy shopping, with toy stores allowed to open till 8pm. Although if confined to a small municipality, toy shopping may still be limited.

