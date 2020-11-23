Hundreds of Covid victims from ‘first wave’ still in refrigerated lorries in New York

Tara Rippin
CREDIT: @AZMamaBea/Twitter

Hundreds of Covid victims from the ‘first wave’ in New York remain unclaimed in refrigerated lorries.

ACCORDING to the Wall Street Journal, the bodies of more than 600 coronavirus victims are still in temporary morgues set up in April because officials can’t locate their relatives or because families cannot afford burials.

The Office of the Medical Examiner of the city ​​told the newspaper “approximately 650 bodies of victims of the pandemic” are still in an emergency morgue installed on the Brooklyn County Boardwalk.

According to data provided by the forensic office, officials have been unable to locate the relatives of around 230 deceased.

In such cases, the office said it is not uncommon for the deceased to have been separated from their families or that the details of the closest relatives may be incorrect.


The fate of the deceased’s bodies is still unknown.

