FOUR More ISIS Brides like Shamima Begum Launch Court Battle to Return to UK Sparking Public Outrage.

AT least four other ISIS brides are following in the footsteps of Shamima Begum and are challenging a government’s decision to strip them of their British citizenship. Supreme Court judges are due to determine Begum’s future tomorrow, November 23, when they rule whether or not the 21-year-old can return to the UK to appeal for her citizenship to be reinstated.

Another four women, who are all mothers, are now believed to want to return to the UK from detention camps in Syria and are taking legal action against the government, according to The Times. The women have been granted anonymity to maintain their human rights and the risk of revenge attacks which could follow should they be allowed to return to the UK.

It’s believed the women who want their passports reinstated are claiming they were trafficked to Syria by their ISIS-supporting husbands.

Ms Begum was one of three east London schoolgirls who travelled to Syria to join the so-called Islamic State group in February 2015. Her citizenship was revoked by the Home Office on security grounds after she was found in a refugee camp in 2019.

She lived under IS rule for more than three years before she was found, nine months pregnant, in a Syrian refugee camp in February last year. Shortly after being discovered, the then-home secretary Sajid Javid revoked her British citizenship on national security grounds.

