THE UK government have been granted permission to appeal to the Supreme Court after the lower court ruled Shamima Begum should be able to return to the UK to appeal the removal of her citizenship.

Earlier this month the Court of Appeal ruled that Shamima Begum should be allowed to return to the UK to fight the decision to remove her British citizenship. Ms Begum, now 20, left London to join ISIS in Syria back in 2015.

Ms Begum was one of three east London schoolgirls who travelled to Syria to join the so-called Islamic State group in February 2015. Her citizenship was revoked by the Home Office on security grounds after she was found in a refugee camp in 2019.

She lived under IS rule for more than three years before she was found, nine months pregnant, in a Syrian refugee camp in February last year. Shortly after being discovered, the then-home secretary Sajid Javid revoked her British citizenship on national security grounds.

Ms Begum, now 20, took legal action against the Home Office, claiming the decision was unlawful because it rendered her stateless and exposed her to a real risk of death or inhuman and degrading treatment. Shamima Begum’s return to the UK has now been put on hold after the UK Government won it’s fight to take its case to the Supreme Court.