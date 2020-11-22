DIA’S STORE GOES DARK

Dia’s new supermarket is a ‘DARK’ one, and the discount retailer expects great things.

DIA, the cut-price supermarket chain has opened its first totally online store in Malaga called a dark store. It will only service orders online.

On Avenida Maria Zambrano close to the traffic authority D.G.T. in Malaga, the store looks like any other from outside.

To most shoppers, it looks the same inside too, but it will serve online orders only with a staff of ‘TICKERS’ who pick out orders that have been clicked out online.

One store can serve an area with 800.000 homes and prepare more than 150 orders a day at least with a total staff number of 17 (seventeen).

The idea started in American stores, and the ‘TICKERS’ are trained to make up orders much faster than any shopper, therefore making it more efficient and keeping costs down.

These types of stores are not completely new but expect to see many more of them shortly as the pandemic and more home shopping trends increase.

