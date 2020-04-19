More than 150 businesses in Alicante on the Costa Blanca join ‘safe-shopping’ online market with home delivery

Alicante has launched an ‘online market’ to promote safe shopping without leaving the home during State of Alarm, with more than 150 businesses already on board.

Mayor Lidia Lopez said the City Council’s Department of Commerce initiative is part of an ambitious project to “publicise our local products and shops, not only locally but as a national and international showcase, and is open to all establishments that are interested.”

She said that due to lockdown, many firms have begun to make home deliveries, and the council is keen to support their efforts and “give them visibility.”

Included on the site are the names, contact details and exactly what the company offers.

“This initiative has been launched to support local businesses, to help members of the public make their purchases in a comfortable and safe way, and revitalise the consumption of trade and markets in Alicante.”

The website allows users to filter from your home page a section divided by type of activity and commercial groups. From there, customers can contact the individual businesses, and place orders by phone for home delivery.

The portal is the only one of its kind in the Valencian Community which brings together in a single website such a vast number of local businesses offering home delivery.

The council confirmed it has “been very well received in the city and many people are already making their purchases at home.”





It is hoped more businesses will jump on board, and that the initiative could become a permanent fixture “to continue to grow and encourage local commerce.”

https://alicante.comercioscomunitatvalenciana.com/