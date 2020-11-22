Breaking News – UK households will be allowed mix over Christmas

BREAKING News – UK government has confirmed that households will be allowed mix over Christmas



While full details of Boris Johnson’s ‘winter Covid plan’ are expected to be revealed on Monday, November 23, the government has confirmed that up to four households will be allowed to enjoy the festivities together for up to five days.

Cabinet minister Michael Gove said there would be “limited additional household bubbling for a small number days”.

A statement from the Cabinet Office on Sunday, November 22 said: “Ministers reiterated the importance of allowing families and friends to meet in a careful and limited way, while recognising that this will not be a normal festive period and the risks of transmission remain very real.

“As such, Ministers endorsed a shared objective of facilitating some limited additional household bubbling for a small number of days, but also emphasised that the public will be advised to remain cautious, and that wherever possible people should avoid travelling and minimise social contact.”

They added: “In respect of Northern Ireland, Ministers also recognised that people will want to see family and friends across the island of Ireland, and this is the subject of discussions with the Irish Government.”

The UK lockdown is set to be lifted on December 2 – but will be replaced by a tougher tier system based on infection rates.

