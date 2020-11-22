SAGE scientists say UK lockdown rules could be relaxed over Christmas IF the new tier system is successful

Calum Semple, professor of child health and outbreak medicine at Liverpool University, told Sky on Sunday, November 22, that Covid rules could be relaxed over Christmas if the new tier system proves successful. He added that enforcing “draconian” restrictions over the festive period would only lead to people breaching restrictions.

-- Advertisement --



Prof Semple, who is a member of the Government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), said: ‘In reality we can’t ban Christmas and to do so would simply lead to breaches, and what are you going to do about that?’

Boris Johnson is set to announce the ‘winter Covid plan’ on Monday, November 23.

When asked whether every day of relaxation of the rules would require five days of tighter restrictions, he said: ‘Yeah, I think in the round it’s right, but it shouldn’t be seen that it is going to be draconian restrictions, it’s just going to prolong restrictions and higher-level restriction for some areas.’

______________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “UK lockdown rules could be relaxed over Christmas”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.