Barcelona Teen 2nd Victim of Homophobic Attack in 2 Days

A BARCELONA teen has become the city’s 2nd victim of a homophobic attack in 2 days, after being assaulted at a city centre metro station.

A 19-year-old has become the second young victim of a homophobic attack in Barcelona in just two days.

On Saturday, 21st of November, Arnau S. was saying goodbye to his friend at the Placa Universitat metro station in the centre of Barcelona. He was suddenly attacked by a man who called him a homophobic slur and said he was ‘going to blow your knees out’. The young man narrowly avoided a kick to the knee, getting hit on the side of his leg instead. Had he not dodged the attacker ‘my knee would be broken’, he said.

He took to Twitter to publicise his traumatic experience, saying it was the first time in his life he’d been the victim of a homophobic attack. The Observatorio Contra la Homofobia, a Catalan LGBT charity, has been in contact with the victim and he intends to make a full police complaint. Arnau said the worst thing ‘is not so much the kick you get, but the fear you get from being who you are’.

On Friday a young transsexual woman, Eva, was the victim of another homophobic attack in the Catalan capital.

