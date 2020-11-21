Young transsexual brutally beaten outside her home in Barcelona

A young transsexual was brutally beaten outside her home in Barcelona as her alleged attack screamed abuse at her, calling her a “monster”.

THE young woman, known as Eva V, has shared pictures of her bloodied face on Instagram, where she has more than 96,000 followers, receiving more than 26,000 comments.

-- Advertisement --



She has also reported the assault to the Observatory against Homophobia of Catalonia (OCH), which is very active on social networks.

Eva V said on her account: “I am a normal 19-year-old girl. I am a transsexual, yes, but that does not make me less normal, it does not make me a monster, it does not make me less.

“I have the right to go out, I have the right to do with my networks social what I want and I have all the rights that everyone should have.”

She claims she was punched twice in the face, kicked and hit across her body as she left the home she moved into two months ago “looking for peace” not to “be attacked and humiliated”.

The (OCH) described the beating as “terrible” and “brutal” and is supporting Eva V.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Young transsexual woman brutally beaten outside her home in Barcelona”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.