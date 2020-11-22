A Hitman Was Offered £20,000 To Kill AJ Pritchard’s Girlfriend it has been Revealed.



Abbie Quinnen, a 23-year-old professional dancer, who is the girlfriend of Strictly star AJ Pritchard, revealed the terrifying plot to assassinate her, exposed at the start of 2020, whilst starring in pantomime alongside 26-year-old AJ, in Dunstable, Bedfordshire.

Abbie’s friend uncovered the plot online, where it showed somebody was preparing to pay a hitman £10,000 to £20,000 to kill the dancer, but even though she went to the police, they were unable to trace the person responsible, and could only advise Abbie to take personal security precautions.

“It was the scariest thing that ever happened to me. I didn’t know what to do. I told AJ. He was like, ‘I can’t believe this is happening’. My heart literally dropped and I remember my legs were shaking. You honestly see this stuff in movies but you never would expect it to happen to you. We went to the police”.

She went on to say that she had received more death threats online, with people commenting on my photos, things like, “Die”, “I hate you”, and, “Why are you still here?”. Abbie concluded, “Honestly, it’s the worst thing as I actually do read them, which is bad as AJ tells me not to”.

AJ Pritchard is currently on TV in the latest series of “I’m A Celebrity”.

