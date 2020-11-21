Princess Diana’s Brother Gives The Crown producers ‘ two-word’ Response to Request to Film at Family Home.

Princess Diana’s brother, Earl Spencer, has revealed his thoughts on Netflix hit show The Crown and the role he plays in Prince William and Prince Harry’s lives and says it is “his duty” to stand up for her amid the new series of The Crown and BBC Panorama investigation.

Earl Spencer is urging people to remember the portrayal of Diana in the new Netflix series is “fiction” – and revealed the response he gave when producers asked to film at the family home of Althorp. The Earl, 56, said: “The worry is that people forget it’s fiction. I feel it is my duty to stand up for Diana when I can.”

Viewers of season four of The Crown see the princess – played by actress Emma Corrin – and Charles falls in love before their marriage crumbles- showing distressing scenes of her in the grips of an eating disorder.

When asked if he felt any unease about watching the show, the Earl said: “There is a bit. Actually, The Crown asked if they could film at Althorp and I said obviously not. The worry for me is that people see a programme like that and they forget that it is fiction. They assume, especially foreigners, I find Americans tell me they have watched The Crown as if they have taken a history lesson. Well, they haven’t.”

On how truthful the show is, he added: “It is very hard, there is a lot of conjecture and a lot of invention, isn’t there? You can hang it on fact but the bits in between are not fact.”

