Princess Diana’s childhood home is thrown into doubt

THE FUTURE of Princess Diana’s childhood home on the Sandringham estate has been thrown into doubt after a charity cancelled it’s £2.3million revamp.

The Leonard Cheshire charity has announced that it will no longer be operating Park House, which had been used as a hotel for the disabled, with the owners now searching for new tenants.

The house was famously where Princess Diana was born on July 1, 1961, when her family were renting it from the Queen.

She continued living there until she was aged 14 in 1976 when she moved to her family’s stately home Althorp House after her father John inherited his title Earl Spencer.

The Queen gave Park House and its grounds to international disability charity Leonard Cheshire in 1983 and it opened as a hotel offering respite care for the disabled and their families four years later.

The charity temporarily closed the facility in September last year for major renovation work to increase its number of bedrooms from 16 to 24.

It also wanted to cover its open-air swimming pool and improve disability access, saying it wanted ‘to offer disabled visitors and their families a world-class experience at this iconic location’.

Building work costing £2.3million was due to start this year but was shelved due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Leonard Cheshire has now announced that the work will not go ahead and it wants to exit its lease, due to financial pressures.

The Sandringham estate now hopes to find a new tenant for the property but is reluctant to rent it out as a private home.

A spokesperson for the estate said, ‘We understand the Leonard Cheshire decision and are sad that their long association with Park House is ending under such circumstances.

‘We will look for a new occupier and hope to find a use that generates similar benefits to the local community and the wider area.’

