I’m A Celebrity’s Shane Richie In Drug Fuelled Orgy with 6 Essex Girls.



Currently starring in “I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here”, the 56-year-old actor, Shane Richie has recalled in his 2004 autobiography, “Rags To Richie”, a wild night he spent in his teens whilst working at a holiday camp, where he had a drug-fuelled orgy with six blond girls from Chelmsford, Essex, who called themselves “The Sexy Six”, where they took speed, drank a lot of wine, and smoked a joint.

Shane recounted, they invited him to a club with them, so he said he would invite some of his mates along, but the girls insisted Shane went alone to the club, eventually ending up back in the girls’ holiday camp chalet, where he got involved with one of them, before suddenly being joined on the bed by a second girl, and the three of them got amorous. Then the two girls told him that the other four wanted to join in, and when he walked into the other bedroom, he found all four girls waiting and naked, with Richie describing the sex as like an “X-rated tag match”.

Shane of course is probably best known for playing the part of Alfie Moon in BBC TV’s “East Enders”, and has publically spoken of how the fee he will receive from this year’s “I’m A Celebrity”, will save him from financial ruin.

