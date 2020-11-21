FRENCH man jailed for killing wife and burning her body, in a case that shocked the country.

A French man has been jailed for killing his wife before torching her body, receiving a 25-year sentence from the court.

When Alexia Daval disappeared in October 2017, her husband Jonathann told police she had not returned from her regular jog. Her body was later found partially burnt in a forest near the town of Gray, in the northeast of France, where the couple lived.

Initially acting distraught at his wife’s death, and appearing tearfully in news conferences with her grieving parents, the 36-year-old IT worker later confessed that he had killed her and burnt the body. When he was given his 25-year sentence in court, he said ‘sorry’ to his in-laws.

Prosecutors say the brutal murder of Alexia, a 29-year-old banker, was ‘an almost perfect domestic crime’ and the case made headlines in the French press. It is understood her death was a ‘marital argument gone wrong’ and that the couple had been experiencing stress due to their difficulties in conceiving a child.

