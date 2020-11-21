ESTEPONA City Council has offered to pay for the funeral costs of a 19-year-old stab victim



The City of Estepona has offered to pay for the funeral of the 19-year-old victim who was stabbed on November 18 on Avenida de las Acacias in Estepona. The young man was attacked at 2:30pm over an alleged traffic dispute; after stabbing the man in the heart the two assailants fled the scene in a high-end white Mercedes.

-- Advertisement --



On Friday, November 20 the City Council contacted the victim’s family to “offer them the help they need” in relation to “burial expenses”.

So far there have been no arrests, but police are searching for a couple driving the foreign registered car.

Residents of the Nueva Atalaya-Diana neighbourhood were shocked by the attack, with one neighbour describing the victim as a young man who “grew up here, humble and super devoted to the football team, much loved and well known”.

Friends, relatives and neighbours have also offered their support, with the San Cristóbal de Estepona Neighbourhood Association setting up collection points for donations at five different points in the community, including the Cancelada Institute where the young man was studying.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Estepona Council to pay for funeral of stab victim”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.