MANHUNT launched in Spain’s Costa del Sol after teenager stabbed in Estapona



Policia Nacional have launched a full-scale manhunt after a 19-year-old man was stabbed to death on Wednesday, November 18 in the car park of a shopping centre in Estapona, Costa del Sol. Officials report that the attack occurred at around 2:30pm on Avenida de las Acacias.

-- Advertisement --



Emergency services rushed to his aid, but sadly the man was pronounced dead at the scene. Policia Nacional confirmed that the victim died from a single stab wound to his left side.

Officials are now looking for a man and a woman with Eastern European features who fled the scene in a white Mercedes with foreign registration plates. According to witnesses, the assailants got out of the high-end vehicle, stabbed the man and immediately fled.

Police sources say that the motive for the attack is unknown, and it is not yet clear of the victim knew his attackers.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Manhunt launched in Spain’s Costa del Sol after teenager stabbed”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.