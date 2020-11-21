DGT clarifies intention to ban smoking while driving

DGT clarifies its intention to ban smoking while driving

The Government announced a slew of reforms to Traffic Regulations on Tuesday, November 10, which will come into force on January 2, 2021. Some of the changes made include scooters being banned from pavements and fines for holding your mobile fine whilst driving. Now the DGT has answered the question on what it intends to do about smoking in the car.

The Director General of Traffic, Pere Navarro, has said that no country has banned smoking at the wheel “and we are not going to be the first to ban it. You have to think twice.”

However, officials still warn that drivers should think twice before lighting up, as if traffic officers consider smoking to be a distraction to driving, they can still issue fines.

The Traffic Regulations warn that “the driver of a vehicle is obliged to maintain his own freedom of movement, the necessary field of vision and permanent attention in driving to guarantee his own safety, that of the rest of the occupants of the vehicle and that of other road users.”

According to the DGT 60% of accidents and 30% of fatalities are caused by distractions, and smoking is a frequent cause of distraction.

