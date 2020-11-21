Active Shooter on the Loose at Wisconsin Shopping Mall in the US.

-- Advertisement --



Reports are coming in that multiple people have been injured in a shooting at a Wisconsin shopping mall. It is understood that none of the seven victims have suffered life-threatening injuries but the gunman is still “at large” according to a statement the mayor of Wauwatosa.

Across police radios, officers could be heard describing the shooter as a “white male in a grey hoodie.” The medical examiner has also reportedly not been requested by authorities at the Mayfair Mall, indicating that there are no fatalities.

Mayor Dennis McBride said: “The Wauwatosa Police Department is currently involved in an active shooter incident at Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa. Multiple injured victims have and are being transported from the north end of the Macy’s Department Store.”

Several customers interviewed by a local TV reporter said shoppers and mall employees were locked inside the mall but were safe. One said her sister – a mall employee – heard about 15 shots. The hunt is still on for the gunman- please check back later for updates to this breaking news story.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Active Shooter on the Loose at Shopping Mall ”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.