Police in Barcelona have said an officer was forced to shoot a man after he tried to attack them in the street with a knife.

Passeig de Sant Joan in Barcelona has been cordoned off after officers were forced to shoot a man after he allegedly tried to attack police while carrying a knife. Witnesses say that the man seemed to want confrontation and lunged at police officers with a knife and it seemed they had no choice but to shoot him. Emergency services are on scene and the area is being cordoned off. An investigation is being launched, it is not yet known if the man had any personal details on him that would guide police to his apartment or dwellings.

Terrorist attack in 2017

On August 17, 2017, a white van drove into a crowd in Barcelona’s La Rambla boulevard, causing mayhem and bloodshed. The attacker fled in a stolen car after killing the driver. Hours later, after midnight, five other men stabbed a woman in a nearby seaside town. In all, 16 people died and 140 were injured. All men directly responsible for the attacks were eventually killed by police. They were later found to be part of a larger jihadist cell – one that was preparing attacks on an even bigger scale.

