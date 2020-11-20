YouTuber crashes his billionaire dad’s one-of-a-kind $3.4m supercar

A TEEN YouTuber who is the son of a billionaire crashes his dad’s one-of-a-kind $3.4million supercar before posting to Instagram to say “s*** happens”.

Gage Gillean, 17, crashed the multi-million dollar purple Pagani Huayra Roadster on Tuesday, November 17, in Dallas, Texas.

Pictures show the Italian sports car lying in pieces at the roadside after the crash which left the teenager suffering minor injuries.

Gage, whose YouTube channel GG Exotics has 84,000 subscribers, posted footage on his channel showing the crash.

He later posted a photo of himself with his arm in a sling on Instagram.

“S*** happens. Thanking God for a second chance at life. Crash could’ve left us with worse injuries or even death,” he wrote.

“Wanna say thanks to my family, friends and fans for all the messages. Means a lot.”

It is not yet clear what caused the wreck, but the supercar appears to have smashed into a tree.

The teen is believed to have been in the car at the time with friend and fellow YouTuber Zach Walker.

Gage’s dad is Tim Gillean, founder of Dallas-based private equity firm Cross Equities, who owns a fleet of high-end sports cars and other vehicles.

The teenager’s social media feeds are filled with photos and videos of him driving and posing with his dad’s luxury cars.

