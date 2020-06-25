OUCH!! €225,000 Lamborghini written off after only 20 minutes on the road!!

A brand new Lamborghini worth €225,000 was wrecked in a motorway crash just 20 minutes into its first trip!

A very unlucky driver crashed their €225,000 Supercar just moments after they picked it up all shiny and brand-new from the showroom.

THE Lamborghini Huracan Spyder was smashed up on the motorway 20 minutes after the new owner had only just been handed the keys. According to the police reports, the grey two-seater had stopped on the M1 near Wakefield due to mechanical failure when another driver plowed into the back of it.

West Yorkshire Police tweeted: “It’s only a car! But on this occasion a 20-minute old brand new Lamborghini that stopped due to mechanical failure in lane three.”

“Hit from behind by an innocent motorist #couldhavecried.”

A police spokesperson later confirmed that a Lamborghini and a van had collided, it is understood that the van driver was left with head injuries which are not believed to be serious.