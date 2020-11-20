Sweden Surpasses France and Britain With COVID Infections

Sweden now has a much higher Covid-19 infection rate than France or Britain.

Sweden today recorded some 393 daily cases of Covid-19 per million people, this far surpasses the 337 per million seen in Britain and 324 per million in France. The nation has seen hospital admissions for Covid-19 patients double each week

Sweden now has a higher Covid-19 infection rate than both France and Britain after shunning lockdowns in favour of a ‘herd immunity’ approach to the pandemic. Hospital admissions for coronavirus patients have almost doubled each week in Sweden, with the country recording 208,295 cases and 6,406 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

The number of Swedes in intensive care with coronavirus is also doubling each week, The Sun reported, and is far higher than in Austria and Slovakia. Here, hospital admissions for Covid-19 patients are doubling every nine days. Goran Hansson, the head of the Swedish Royal Academy of Sciences, has warned the situation in Sweden is ‘serious’ with the number of cases increasing at an ‘accelerating speed.’

Though this is far fewer than in Britain, Spain and France, the per capita infection rate in Sweden has now far surpassed all three nations. Today, Sweden reported 393 cases of Covid-19 per million people, while Britain and France confirmed 337 and 324 respectively.

Sweden had limited public gatherings to eight people.

Public gatherings in Sweden must be limited to eight people, down from a previous upper limit of 300, the prime minister said on Monday, as he blamed a fall in adherence to infection control recommendations. “This is the new norm for the entire society,” Stefan Lofven told a news conference. “Don’t go to gyms, don’t go to libraries, don’t host dinners. Cancel.”

