Sweden Refuses To Change Covid Strategy For Second Wave

With more than 6,000 Covid deaths already confirmed in Sweden, their top advisor, Chief Epidemiologist, Anders Tegnell, is still adamant that they have the correct strategy in place, with no lockdowns needed, and issuing only voluntary measures, such as good social distancing, and avoiding crowded places, and avoiding public transport when, in a country that only today, Friday, November 13, recorded 5,990 new cases, and 42 new deaths, which is the highest one-day total since the pandemic started back in March.

Sweden has attracted harsh criticism worldwide for it’s easy-going approach to fighting the virus, and the latest surge in hospitalizations and deaths is causing concern for many, both abroad and domestically, with restaurants, schools, and businesses all staying open since March.

Anders Tegnell is insisting he will not recommend any change of strategy for Sweden, saying in a telephone conversation, “No, we will keep on this path. This is how we work in Sweden. We have a big understanding of this and a huge adherence to the rules”.

