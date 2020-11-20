Closed Costa del Sol hotel costs 50,000 euros per month

PAYING to have any business closed and without any income is a nightmare for anyone and has unfortunately become a normality during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bigger the establishment, the higher the cost. The president of the Association of Hotel Entrepreneurs of the Costa del Sol (Aehcos), Luis Callejón, claims, “ keeping a four-star hotel with 100 rooms closed costs a minimum of 50,000 euros per month and open from 120,000 euros upwards. ”.

When the hotel is open there are clients, the company bills for its services and, if it is managed well, it achieves profitability.

However, if the hotel is closed there are still many expenses, rent, payroll of employees who are not on the Erte, social contributions, real estate tax, rubbish tax, electricity, water … The same thing happens in restaurants or shops.

“Right now only 30 per cent of the hotels in the province of Malaga are open, about 120 in total, and many because they are aparthotels and have a little more demand,” explains Callejón.

