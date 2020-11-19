Tiny owl rescued from Rockefeller Centre Christmas Tree

A tiny owl has been rescued after surviving a 170-mile trip in the Rockefeller Centre Christmas Tree

It’s surely a Christmas miracle that the minuscule saw-whet owl – now named Rockefeller – was rescued after clinging to the giant Norway spruce on the 170-mile journey from Oneonta, New York to New York City. Workers discovered the little stowaway after it arrived in the city, and he was transferred to the Ravensbeard Wildlife Centre where he has been given fluids and “all the mice he will eat”.

Director of the centre Ellen Kalish said it’s amazing the tiny bird wasn’t crushed during the 3-day journey, and that “It’s just a story out of a movie.”

With all the bad news of 2020, this tiny owl’s rescue “was a story that needed to be shared”, Ms Kalish said.

Cute little Rockefeller has gone some way to restoring the reputation of this year’s tree, which was mocked by many on social media this week for its bare look.

