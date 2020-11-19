2020 Rockefeller Christmas Tree is, well… very 2020

2020 Rockefeller Centre Christmas Tree is, well… very 2020

Citizens of New York waited with bated breath as the iconic Rockefeller Christmas Tree was delivered and unveiled on Saturday, November 14. New Yorkers had reason to be excited, as photos of the 75-foot, 11-tonne Norway spruce looked impressive.

However, the anticipated moment didn’t quite go as planned as, once the branches were let down the tree was looking decidedly bald and lop-sided, and let’s face, very 2020.

Disappointed residents took to social media to complain, with one Twitter user saying: “The Rockefeller Centre Christmas Tree, ladies and gentlemen! Let’s give 2020 a round of applause.”

The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, ladies and gentlemen! Let’s give 2020 a round of applause. pic.twitter.com/kRt8qCNudo

— Liam Stack (@liamstack) November 17, 2020

Another tweeted:

“Charlie Brown: I have the saddest Christmas tree.

Rockefeller Centre: Hold my beer.”

Taking offence to the negative comments, the Rockefeller Centre Tree herself wrote a blog post reassuring residents. The tree wrote: “Look… I JUST GOT HERE. I traveled nearly 200 miles on the back of a flat bed truck. I bet you look fabulous the moment you get up from the middle seat on a long Spirit Airlines flight. No one is camera ready the moment they wake up.”

